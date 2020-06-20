The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

This morning I spent three hours at the Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering. The gathering was focused on amplifying the voices of those impacted by poverty. It will be re-broadcast at 6 pm ET tonight (Saturday, June 20) and at 6 pm ET tomorrow (Sunday, June 21). Most of the speakers are in English; the broadcast is open captioned in English, and also interpreted in Spanish and American Sign Language. Take a listen. It’s so incredibly important.

It is criminal that our country, one of the wealthiest in the world, has the homelessness, the hunger, the teetering on the edge of financial ruin, that we do. And that this impacts the poor and communities of color disproportionately. Add your voice and join the movement.