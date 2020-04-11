Her voice choked and I could tell she was crying. “I really thought you were going to come visit me today. I was waiting for you to come.”
My heart dropped. That was what I wanted, too. And I know how emotions spread, so I tried to remain calm as I explained, “Mom, I’m not allowed to come there anymore.”
“Why?”
“Because of the virus. They’re trying to keep everyone safe. Visitors aren’t allowed; they don’t want anyone bringing in germs.”
“Well, I’ll just leave.”
“You can’t do that, either, Mom. Everyone has to stay at home. I miss you so much, Mom.”
“Well, how long will it be this way?”
And this is where I had to swallow the sobs that were rolling from my gut, through my chest, and stuck in my throat.
My voice trembled as I said, “I don’t know, Mom. It’s already been several weeks, it might be several more. It just depends on how long the virus lasts. They’re trying to keep everyone safe.”
“This is a very bad day.”
5 thoughts on “A Very Bad Day”
That’s so sad, but I think we will all appreciate the time we have with each other so much more when this is all over. Happy Easter.
So difficult for all. Hugs, Lori.
So sorry for your situation. Can’t imagine how I would have felt if this quarantine had happened when my mother was in memory care and I would not have been able to see her in person. My thoughts are with you.
Very difficult for you but I appreciate you writing so well about it. God bless your Mum.
My friend with Alzheimer’s, whom I was partially helping to care for doesn’t understand the problem but all of a sudden her friends have stopped going to see her.
It’s heartbreaking for all of us.
Using WhatsApp and seeing her give the thumbs up of recognition is a great blessing.
Let’s all hope the pandemic will come to an end sooner rather than later.
I am so sorry.