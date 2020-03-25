A Bit of Sunshine March 25, 2020 / Lori McLeese Yellow. Alive. Bright. Sunshine. Happy. Hopeful. Grateful. Today I am thankful for the daffodils. Share this: loriloo.com >>TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
7 thoughts on “A Bit of Sunshine”
Yes! I really is Spring, isn’t it? Thank you.
( Never seen anything like this before now! )
This is unprecedented. Trying to be grateful for as many things as possible each day. Hope you are doing as well as possible in Seattle! ❤
Oh, they’re beautiful! Our world here (Manitoba, Canada) is still quite brown and snowy and cold. Flowers will be weeks away, still.
“Flowers will be weeks away, still.” Something to look forward to!
Very beautiful and uplifting!
Thank you!
I am as well. 🌼